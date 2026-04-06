Discover Menu Prices at Your Favorite Restaurants
Up-to-date menu prices, secret menu items, calorie counts, and insider ordering tips for every major restaurant chain in America.
Our restaurant menu prices are reviewed regularly and updated when new pricing information becomes available. Every price guide is verified by Chef Saniya Ahsan, a professionally trained chef with 8+ years in the restaurant industry. We cross-reference official apps, POS receipts, and community reports to maintain the most accurate database online.
How We Verify Every Menu Price & Calorie Count
Transparency is the foundation of trust. Here's exactly how our team sources, verifies, and updates every guide on Know Menu Prices.
1. Primary Source Verification
Every price starts with a primary source — official restaurant apps, brand websites, and digital menu boards. We compare against in-store POS receipts collected from real customer visits across multiple U.S. states.
2. Chef-Led Review
Chef Saniya Ahsan (8+ years restaurant experience) reviews every menu guide before publication. Nutritional data is cross-checked against the restaurant's published nutrition disclosures and USDA databases where applicable.
3. Monthly Re-verification
Menu prices change. Our team re-checks the top 50 fast food chains every month and rotates through the full 200+ restaurant database quarterly to keep data accurate and seasonal LTOs current.
4. Community Reports
Readers submit corrections, regional price variations, and new secret menu items via our contact form. Every reader-submitted change is verified independently before being published in our database.
5. Allergen & Safety Notes
Allergen tables are sourced directly from each restaurant's official allergen sheet. We add clear warnings for shared fryers, cross-contact risks, and recipe changes so readers with dietary needs can order safely.
6. No AI-Only Content
Every article on Know Menu Prices is human-reviewed by a working chef. We do not publish raw AI-generated content. Real receipts, real visits, real expertise — that's the standard.
Found an error or outdated price? Report it here — we typically verify and update within 48 hours.
Unlocking the Best Secret Menu Hacks & Restaurant Menu Prices
Know Menu Prices is your ultimate, one-stop resource for discovering the most incredible secret menu hacks, up-to-date restaurant menu prices, and detailed nutrition information for your favorite fast food chains across the globe. We bridge the gap between standard restaurant menus and the hidden culinary world created by passionate foodies and specialized employees.
Whether you are looking to calculate the exact cost of your upcoming meal, figure out the calorie count for your dietary needs, or order a completely customized, off-menu creation, our curated database provides all the verified facts, stats, and ordering instructions you need. From massive international chains to specialized regional favorites, we leverage community knowledge and our own professional culinary expertise to keep our restaurant data perfectly fresh.
What Exactly Are Secret Menu Items?
A secret menu consists of unofficial, unadvertised dishes and customizations that are not found on a restaurant's standard printed or digital menu boards. While some establishments officially embrace these hidden menus (such as the famous In-N-Out Burger "Not So Secret Menu"), the vast majority of secret items are organic creations invented by adventurous customers or creative fast food employees.
Because fast food POS (Point of Sale) systems are designed for high flexibility to accommodate food allergies and personal preferences, almost any combination of available ingredients can be rung up by a cashier. At Know Menu Prices, we catalog these unique combinations—along with the exact phrasing required to order them without confusing the staff.
Key Entities & Fast Food Concepts:
- Customization Algorithms: How restaurants price extra patties, diverse cheese blends, and specialized sauces.
- Off-Menu Terminology: Terms like "Animal Style", "Quesarito", and "McGangBang" serve as cultural milestones in the fast food community.
- Regional Availability: Understanding why certain menu prices and hidden hacks vary by franchise location or state guidelines.
How to Order from the Secret Menu Successfully
The golden rule of ordering from a secret menu is to know the recipe, not just the name. Employees at major chains like McDonald's or Taco Bell are trained on official corporate items. If you walk up to the drive-thru and ask for a "Butterbeer Frappuccino," a newer barista might not know what to punch into their system.
Our platform provides the exact ordering instructions for hundreds of hidden menu gems. We break down the required base item, the exact additions, subtractions, and the estimated final menu price.
|Restaurant
|Famous Secret Item
|How to Order (Base Recipe)
|Est. Price
|Starbucks
|Medicine Ball (Honey Citrus Mint Tea)
|Jade Citrus Mint Tea + Peach Tranquility + Honey + Steamed Lemonade
|$3.95
|In-N-Out
|Flying Dutchman
|Two beef patties with two slices of melted cheese in between (No bun)
|$2.30
|Chipotle
|The Quesarito
|Ask for a cheese quesadilla to be used as the wrapper for a standard burrito
|$10.50+
|Chick-fil-A
|Spicy Char
|A charcoal-grilled version of the spicy chicken breast (location dependent)
|$4.85
Complete List of Menu Prices
Click on any restaurant below to see their full menu with latest prices.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Learn exactly how we ensure our data is 100% accurate and trustworthy.