🔥 Best Milanesa Argentina Near Me The Ultimate Guide to Argentina’s Favorite Comfort Food🔥 Best Tarta de Brocoli Near Me (2026 Broccoli Pie Guide)🔥 Best Ensalada de Pollo y Ananas Near Me (2026 Guide)🔥 Best Ensalada de Remolacha Near Me: Find It & What to Know🔥 Best Pizza Rellena Near Me — Find It & What to Order🔥 Raising Cane’s Menu With Prices 2026 (Combos, Tailgates & Sauce)🔥 Wendy’s Breakfast Menu 2026: Full Prices, Calories & Hours🔥 Best Vitel Toné Near Me: Where to Find It & How to Judge It🔥 Mang Inasal Menu Prices Philippines 2026 | Chicken Inasal, Pork BBQ & Halo-Halo🔥 Best Chuflay Cocktail Near Me: Find It, Taste It, Make It🔥 Golden Corral Lunch Hours 2026: Start & End Times🔥 Chipotle Memorial Day Hours 2026: Is It Open?🔥 What Time Does Publix Pharmacy Close? (2026 Hours)🔥 CAVA Menu With Prices 2026: Bowls, Pitas & Calories🔥 Provaré Chicago Menu 2026: Prices & Top Dishes🔥 Is Petco Open on Memorial Day? Hours, Grooming & Vet Services🔥 Carl’s Jr. Breakfast Hours & Menu Prices 2026🔥 Is Dutch Bros Open on Memorial Day? Hours, Deals & What to Expect🔥 Burger King Breakfast Hours 2026: When It Starts & Ends🔥 Braum’s Breakfast Hours 2026: Exact Times, Menu & Combos🔥 HTeaO Menu Prices 2026: Full List of Teas, Coffee & Snacks🔥 HTeaO Happy Hour 2026: Exact Times, Menu Flavors & Discounts🔥 Sonic Milkshakes Menu 2026: Flavors, Prices & Half-Price Deals🔥 Sonic Hot Dogs Menu 2026: Prices, Calories & Best Flavors🔥 Golden Corral Buffet Prices 2026: Menu, Hours & Deals Guide🔥 Does Dairy Queen Have Breakfast? (Hours & Menu Guide)🔥 Quality Inn Breakfast Hours 2026: Times, Menu & What to Expect🔥 Wendy’s Breakfast Hours 2026: Menu, Specials & When They Close🔥 Dunkin’ Hours 2026: What Time Does Dunkin Open & Close?🔥 Krystal’s Breakfast Hours 2026: What Time Does Krystal Serve Breakfast🔥 Holiday Inn Express Breakfast Hours — When Free Breakfast Starts & Ends🔥 LongHorn Steakhouse Menu With Prices 2026 — Full Guide🔥 Sonic Menu With Prices 2026 — Complete Drive-In Guide🔥 Cheddar’s Menu USA Prices 2026 – Complete Guide With Calories, Allergens & Real Insights🔥 151 Coffee Menu With Prices 2026 — Complete Drive-Thru Guide🔥 Scooter’s Coffee Menu With Prices 2026 — Complete Drive-Thru Guide🔥 Swig Menu With Prices 2026: The Dirty Soda Guide🔥 What Time Does IHOP Stop Serving Breakfast? (2026) — Never! Full Guide🔥 What Time Does Starbucks Close? (2026) — Hours by Day, Holidays & Location🔥 Does Starbucks Still Do Birthday Drinks? (2026) — Free Reward Guide🔥 Dutch Bros Menu Prices (2026) — Complete USA Price List & Drink Guide🔥 Mang Inasal Menu Prices (2026) — Complete Philippines Price List🔥 Mellow Mushroom Menu Prices (2026) — Full USA Price List with Calories🔥 Whataburger Breakfast Menu Prices (2026) — Complete Guide with Hours, Calories & Tips🔥 McDonald’s Menu Prices (2026) — Updated USA Price List & Calories🔥 Traveler’s Table Menu With Prices & Calories (Updated 2026)🔥 McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish® Meal Price & Calories — Nutrition, Allergen & Sustainability Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Ranch & Spicy Snack Wrap® Meal Price & Calories — Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Spicy Snack Wrap® Meal Price & Calories — Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Ranch Snack Wrap® Meal Price & Calories — Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s McCrispy® Strips Meal Price: $7.89 – $8.79 — Calories, Nutrition & Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Spicy Deluxe McCrispy® Meal Price: $13.29 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Deluxe McCrispy® Meal Price: $13.09 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Spicy McCrispy® Meal Price: $11.89 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s McCrispy® Meal Price: $12.59 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s 10 Piece Chicken McNuggets® Meal Price: $10.09 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Cheeseburger Meal Price: $7.49 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder® with Cheese Meal Price: $13.49 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Quarter Pounder® with Cheese Deluxe Meal Price: $12.49 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Bacon Quarter Pounder® with Cheese Meal Price: $12.19 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Quarter Pounder® with Cheese Meal Price: $11.29 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Big Mac® Combo Meal Price: $9.29 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel Price: $6.49 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel Price: $5.99 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Sausage Burrito Meal Price: $11.09 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles® Meal Price: $9.29 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles® Meal Price: $11.29 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Sausage Biscuit with Egg Meal Price: $11.29 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Meal Price: $7.59 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Egg McMuffin® Meal Price: $8.19 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin® with Egg Meal Price: $8.99 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergen Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Sausage Burrito Price: $2.99 — Calories, Nutrition & Breakfast Value Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Egg McMuffin® Price: $4.29 — Calories, Ingredients & Breakfast Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Iced Coffee Price: $1.89 — McCafé Calories, Caffeine & Flavor Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Quarter Pounder® with Cheese Price: $5.99 — Fresh Beef, Nutrition & Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets® Price: $4.39 — Calories, Nutrition & Sauce Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Spicy McCrispy™ Price: $4.69 — Calories, Nutrition & Allergens (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Big Mac® Price: $6.72 — Calories, Nutrition & Full Guide (2026)🔥 McDVOICE Survey — www.mcdvoice.com Free Food, Receipt Code & Rewards Guide (2026)🔥 McDonald’s Breakfast Menu with Prices (2026) — Full USA Price List & Calories🔥 McDonald’s Menu Prices (2026) — Updated USA Price List & Calories
Your #1 Menu Price Guide — Trusted Since 2024

Discover Menu Prices at Your Favorite Restaurants

Up-to-date menu prices, secret menu items, calorie counts, and insider ordering tips for every major restaurant chain in America.

📋 Browse All Restaurants 🤫 Secret Menus 🔥 Calorie Counter
Updated June 26, 2026
👨‍🍳 Chef Reviewed
📍 Prices Vary by Location
📩 Correction Requests Welcome
🛡️ How We Ensure Accuracy
✅ Last verified: June 2026

Our restaurant menu prices are reviewed regularly and updated when new pricing information becomes available. Every price guide is verified by Chef Saniya Ahsan, a professionally trained chef with 8+ years in the restaurant industry. We cross-reference official apps, POS receipts, and community reports to maintain the most accurate database online.

200+Restaurants Covered
10,000+Menu Items Tracked
MonthlyPrice Verification
100%Chef Reviewed
📋 Editorial Methodology

How We Verify Every Menu Price & Calorie Count

Transparency is the foundation of trust. Here's exactly how our team sources, verifies, and updates every guide on Know Menu Prices.

🧾

1. Primary Source Verification

Every price starts with a primary source — official restaurant apps, brand websites, and digital menu boards. We compare against in-store POS receipts collected from real customer visits across multiple U.S. states.

👨‍🍳

2. Chef-Led Review

Chef Saniya Ahsan (8+ years restaurant experience) reviews every menu guide before publication. Nutritional data is cross-checked against the restaurant's published nutrition disclosures and USDA databases where applicable.

🔄

3. Monthly Re-verification

Menu prices change. Our team re-checks the top 50 fast food chains every month and rotates through the full 200+ restaurant database quarterly to keep data accurate and seasonal LTOs current.

👥

4. Community Reports

Readers submit corrections, regional price variations, and new secret menu items via our contact form. Every reader-submitted change is verified independently before being published in our database.

⚠️

5. Allergen & Safety Notes

Allergen tables are sourced directly from each restaurant's official allergen sheet. We add clear warnings for shared fryers, cross-contact risks, and recipe changes so readers with dietary needs can order safely.

🚫

6. No AI-Only Content

Every article on Know Menu Prices is human-reviewed by a working chef. We do not publish raw AI-generated content. Real receipts, real visits, real expertise — that's the standard.

Found an error or outdated price? Report it here — we typically verify and update within 48 hours.

Unlocking the Best Secret Menu Hacks & Restaurant Menu Prices

Know Menu Prices is your ultimate, one-stop resource for discovering the most incredible secret menu hacks, up-to-date restaurant menu prices, and detailed nutrition information for your favorite fast food chains across the globe. We bridge the gap between standard restaurant menus and the hidden culinary world created by passionate foodies and specialized employees.

Whether you are looking to calculate the exact cost of your upcoming meal, figure out the calorie count for your dietary needs, or order a completely customized, off-menu creation, our curated database provides all the verified facts, stats, and ordering instructions you need. From massive international chains to specialized regional favorites, we leverage community knowledge and our own professional culinary expertise to keep our restaurant data perfectly fresh.

What Exactly Are Secret Menu Items?

A secret menu consists of unofficial, unadvertised dishes and customizations that are not found on a restaurant's standard printed or digital menu boards. While some establishments officially embrace these hidden menus (such as the famous In-N-Out Burger "Not So Secret Menu"), the vast majority of secret items are organic creations invented by adventurous customers or creative fast food employees.

Because fast food POS (Point of Sale) systems are designed for high flexibility to accommodate food allergies and personal preferences, almost any combination of available ingredients can be rung up by a cashier. At Know Menu Prices, we catalog these unique combinations—along with the exact phrasing required to order them without confusing the staff.

Key Entities & Fast Food Concepts:

  • Customization Algorithms: How restaurants price extra patties, diverse cheese blends, and specialized sauces.
  • Off-Menu Terminology: Terms like "Animal Style", "Quesarito", and "McGangBang" serve as cultural milestones in the fast food community.
  • Regional Availability: Understanding why certain menu prices and hidden hacks vary by franchise location or state guidelines.

How to Order from the Secret Menu Successfully

The golden rule of ordering from a secret menu is to know the recipe, not just the name. Employees at major chains like McDonald's or Taco Bell are trained on official corporate items. If you walk up to the drive-thru and ask for a "Butterbeer Frappuccino," a newer barista might not know what to punch into their system.

Our platform provides the exact ordering instructions for hundreds of hidden menu gems. We break down the required base item, the exact additions, subtractions, and the estimated final menu price.

Restaurant Famous Secret Item How to Order (Base Recipe) Est. Price
Starbucks Medicine Ball (Honey Citrus Mint Tea) Jade Citrus Mint Tea + Peach Tranquility + Honey + Steamed Lemonade $3.95
In-N-Out Flying Dutchman Two beef patties with two slices of melted cheese in between (No bun) $2.30
Chipotle The Quesarito Ask for a cheese quesadilla to be used as the wrapper for a standard burrito $10.50+
Chick-fil-A Spicy Char A charcoal-grilled version of the spicy chicken breast (location dependent) $4.85
⭐ Complete List

Complete List of Menu Prices

Click on any restaurant below to see their full menu with latest prices.

🍎
Applebee's
Menu Prices
🥩
Arby's
Menu Prices
🍕
BJ's Restaurant & Brewery
Menu Prices
🍹
Bahama Breeze
Menu Prices
🍸
Bar Louie
Menu Prices
��
Baskin-Robbins
Menu Prices
🍱
Benihana
Menu Prices
🐟
Bonefish Grill
Menu Prices
🍗
Buffalo Wild Wings
Menu Prices
🍔
Burger King
Menu Prices
🍰
The Cheesecake Factory
Menu Prices
🌮
Chevys Fresh Mex
Menu Prices
🐔
Chick-fil-A
Menu Prices
🌶️
Chili's Grill & Bar
Menu Prices
🌯
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Menu Prices
🥩
Claim Jumper
Menu Prices
🍦
Dairy Queen
Menu Prices
🕹️
Dave & Buster's
Menu Prices
🥞
Denny's
Menu Prices
🌮
El Torito
Menu Prices
🍔
Five Guys Burger & Fries
Menu Prices
🍔
In-N-Out Burger
Menu Prices
📦
Jack In The Box
Menu Prices
🥤
Jamba Juice
Menu Prices
🍗
KFC
Menu Prices
🍟
McDonald's
Menu Prices
🌯
Moe's Southwest Grill
Menu Prices
��
Olive Garden
Menu Prices
🥢
P.F. Chang's
Menu Prices
🍞
Panera Bread
Menu Prices
🍗
Popeyes
Menu Prices
🌮
Rubio's Coastal Grill
Menu Prices
🍔
Shake Shack
Menu Prices
🌭
Sonic Drive-In
Menu Prices
Starbucks
Menu Prices
🥪
Subway
Menu Prices
🌮
Taco Bell
Menu Prices
🧋
Tapioca Express
Menu Prices
🍔
Wendy's
Menu Prices
🍔
Whataburger
Menu Prices

📰 Latest Posts

Stay updated with our newest menu guides, price updates, and food industry insights.

Breakfast Menu

Best Milanesa Argentina Near Me The Ultimate Guide to Argentina’s Favorite Comfort Food

There’s a reason milanesa is basically Argentina’s national comfort food. Take a thin cutlet of beef — or…

👨‍🍳 Chef Saniya Jun 26, 2026
Guide

Best Tarta de Brocoli Near Me (2026 Broccoli Pie Guide)

Craving something savory, warm, and a little bit comforting? Tarta de brocoli — broccoli pie — is exactly…

👨‍🍳 Chef Saniya Jun 25, 2026
Breakfast Menu

Best Ensalada de Pollo y Ananas Near Me (2026 Guide)

If you’re hunting for the best ensalada de pollo y ananas near me, you want one thing: a…

👨‍🍳 Chef Saniya Jun 25, 2026
Guide

Best Ensalada de Remolacha Near Me: Find It & What to Know

Bright magenta, a little sweet, a little earthy — Ensalada de Remolacha is the beet salad that shows…

👨‍🍳 Chef Saniya Jun 21, 2026
Breakfast Menu

Best Pizza Rellena Near Me — Find It & What to Order

If a regular slice never quite fills you up, Pizza Rellena is the fix. “Rellena” is Spanish for…

👨‍🍳 Chef Saniya Jun 21, 2026
Breakfast Menu

Raising Cane’s Menu With Prices 2026 (Combos, Tailgates & Sauce)

Raising Cane’s does one thing and does it relentlessly well: hand-battered chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, buttery Texas Toast,…

👨‍🍳 Chef Saniya Jun 21, 2026
✍️ Written & Reviewed by a Professional Chef
👨‍🍳
Verified Expert

Chef Saniya Ahsan

Professional Chef & Food Industry Expert

I am Chef Saniya, a professionally trained chef with over 8 years of experience working in commercial kitchens and the restaurant industry. I verify every menu price guide we publish so you can budget with confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn exactly how we ensure our data is 100% accurate and trustworthy.

How do you verify the accuracy of your menu prices?
Our platform is managed by culinary professionals. Chef Saniya and our dedicated team cross-reference physical POS receipts, official corporate apps, and live community submissions to ensure our database reflects the most accurate national average prices across all fast food chains.
Why are prices at my local restaurant slightly different?
Fast food franchises operate on a regional pricing model. Prices naturally fluctuate slightly depending on state retail taxes, local minimum wage laws, and franchisee overhead costs. We provide highly rigorous national averages to give you the most reliable budget estimate possible.
Are your secret menu items actually real?
Absolutely! "Secret menus" are simply creative modifications of standard ingredients that commercial kitchens already stock. Because our team has extensive commercial kitchen experience, we know exactly what custom combinations are physically possible and we provide you the exact phrases needed to order them.
How often is the menu and nutritional data updated?
We monitor the fast food industry closely. Whenever a major chain releases a new seasonal item, adjusts their core pricing algorithms, or updates their FDA dietary boards, our culinary reviewers update our database immediately to ensure flawless transparency.
Why should I trust Know Menu Prices over other sites?
The internet is full of scraping bots and outdated PDFs from 5 years ago guessing at what a burger costs. We are a team of passionate food industry veterans committed to strict data integrity. Every single restaurant guide on this site is manually reviewed and continuously verified by a professionally trained chef.